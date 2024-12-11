Utmost Group obtains approval to buy Lombard International

Lombard International, which provides insurance-based wealth solutions, will be integrated into Utmost International, the international life assurance business of Utmost Group. Utmost International operates across the UK, Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East, its solutions are predominantly based on unit-linked insurance policies. Following its acquisition, which was originally announced in July 2024, Lombard International will continue to operate from Luxembourg with its existing suite of products to be distributed under the Utmost brand. This will be via a single combined gl...