Third of renters could only afford ten weeks off work

Provider, Scottish Widows, has released research which shows 35% of private renters would run out of savings within ten weeks if they were unable to work due to injury or illness.
The research, which surveyed over 4,000 UK adults, also showed that 32% of those surveyed would need to rely on financial support from loved ones and 18% would take out a loan if they couldn't work. Of the renters quizzes, 57% said that paying their bills would be the biggest worry, should they face financial hardship. Were they to be out of work, 47% said they would have concerns about keeping a roof over their head; and 27% said they would be most worried about continuing to provide for their family. Rose St Louis, Protection Director, Scottish Widows, said: "Too many renters today ...
