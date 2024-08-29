PDG responds to FCA market study

In its statement by PDG chair, Neil McCarthy, the organisation said that the announcement of the study to launch in 2024/45 "gives ample opportunity for all relevant parties to comment accordingly" but called on the FCA to "keep this process as short as is fair and practicable". It also commented that this "deep dive" by the regulator into the protection market marks a first for the industry. The PDG welcomed the fact that the regulator is "looking at Protection specifically and not lumping it in with General Insurance". The group addresses some of the critical drivers for the market ...