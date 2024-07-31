Consumer Duty: What comes next?

"There is a need to act to address harm"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Following one year since the implementation of Consumer Duty, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced what comes next after today's milestone.

In a speech by  Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition, FCA, it was revealed that the regulator will publish a grid of its forward programme of Consumer Duty work in the coming weeks now that the regulation has come into force, having opened a call for input yesterday (30 July).  Firstly, there is a need to act to address harm, or potential harm, to retail customers, Mills said. The FCA wants greater understanding of how financial services firms are embedding Consumer Duty, the outcomes customers are getting and where potential issues are emerging. Where the re...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

iPipeline names Steve Cover as chief technology officer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Jacob Fay

More on Regulation

Consumer Duty: What comes next?
Regulation

Consumer Duty: What comes next?

"There is a need to act to address harm"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 July 2024 • 3 min read
Policyholders see limited impact from Consumer Duty
Regulation

Policyholders see limited impact from Consumer Duty

Research indicates

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 30 July 2024 • 1 min read
FCA launches review to simplify rulebook after Consumer Duty
Regulation

FCA launches review to simplify rulebook after Consumer Duty

Secondary competitiveness and growth objective

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read