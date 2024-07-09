Holly Ewing joins OneFamily

The OneFamily Group has announced the appointment of Holly Ewing as its distributor director for the Beagle Street and OneFamily brands.
In the role, Ewing will be responsible for widening the company's intermediary distribution and developing new business as the group focuses on growing in the protection sector. Previously, Ewing was head of intermediary distribution at Aviva, having joined the insurer last year, prior its acquisition of AIG Life. Prior to this, she was head of intermediary sales at AIG, having spent 13 years with the insurer. Ewing said: "The financial services arena is one that has all the elements needed to influence for the better and OneFamily has put the customer and wider community at the foref...
