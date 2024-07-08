Labour names Wes Streeting as health secretary

"The NHS is broken"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has named Wes Streeting as secretary of state for health and social care, following the Labour Party's landslide victory in the general election last week.

Streeting has been shadow secretary of state for health and social care since 2021, now taking over the cabinet role from Victoria Atkins who was appointed as part of former prime minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle in November 2023. As part of the general election last week, Streeting narrowly won the seat as MP for the Ilford North Constituency by 528 votes. In total, he received 15,647 votes, followed by Independent candidate Leanne Mohamad who won 15,119 votes. Upon his appointment as health secretary, Streeting said: "The policy of this department is that the NHS is broken. ...

