CII adds two board members

Jon Graham has been named chair of the Audit and Risk Committee (ARC). He is currently the deputy chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of the British Medical Association and a non-executive director of the Education and Training Foundation. Graham has held several leadership roles in training businesses before being appointed as managing director of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy. Additionally, he was also a skills adviser to government and sat on the board of the Skills Funding Agency and their audit and risk committee. Graham said: "It is my great pleasur...