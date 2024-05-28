New protection proposition director from LV=

Beyer has nearly 25 years of experience in financial services, having held senior positions at: Royal London; Scottish Widows; and Prudential Assurance. Katherine Carnegie, chief commercial officer said, LV=, said: "We've secured a great talent in recruiting Gary as Protection Proposition Director. "He brings a wealth of experience in the protection space with him to LV= and will further strengthen my team. He will be at the forefront of the continuing success of the protection business." Beyer most recently took the lead on Royal London's Modernisation programme and will, in his n...