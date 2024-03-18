DeadHappy closes doors to new life insurance customers

Life insurer, DeadHappy, has been told that it cannot accept new life insurance customers at the moment.
However, the policies of all existing customers are protected, DeadHappy said. The firm stated: "Our insurance partners have told us we can't accept new life insurance customers at the moment. We wish it was different, we believe it should be different, but unfortunately not everyone agrees." The firm drew criticism from the protection adviser community last year over a social media campaign featuring the image of serial killer, Harold Shipman. DeadHappy previously sparked controversy with its social media advertising. In December 2019, the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) banned...
