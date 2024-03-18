DeadHappy closes doors to new life insurance customers

Existing policies are protected

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Life insurer, DeadHappy, has been told that it cannot accept new life insurance customers at the moment.

However, the policies of all existing customers are protected, DeadHappy said. The firm stated: "Our insurance partners have told us we can't accept new life insurance customers at the moment. We wish it was different, we believe it should be different, but unfortunately not everyone agrees." The firm drew criticism from the protection adviser community last year over a social media campaign featuring the image of serial killer, Harold Shipman. DeadHappy previously sparked controversy with its social media advertising. In December 2019, the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) banned...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

LV= pays out £135m on individual claims in 2023

Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership

More on Insurer

Aviva completes acquisition of AIG Life
Insurer

Aviva completes acquisition of AIG Life

Deal worth £453m

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 April 2024 • 2 min read
Accelerating cancer diagnosis with advanced technology
Insurer

Accelerating cancer diagnosis with advanced technology

GPs playing a critical role

Dave Middleton
clock 08 April 2024 • 2 min read
IFoA appoints Lord Currie as chair
Insurer

IFoA appoints Lord Currie as chair

Tasked to establish new board

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 April 2024 • 2 min read