AXA Health expands healthcare access with HBSUK acquisition

Building on existing relationship

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

AXA Health has acquired online outpatient service provider Healthcare Business Solutions UK (HBSUK) UK, expanding direct access to clinician care for AXA Health members.

HBSUK also offers additional services to support the NHS, such as out of hours on-site medical and clinical services to improve service capacity. The acquisition will allow AXA Health members to continue to have fast access to the right care, first time round, as both businesses will work together to improve healthcare services for private and NHS patients. AXA will build on its existing relationship with HSBUK to accelerate the development of the online muscles, bones and joints service. Looking ahead, AXA Health will expand the services to allow more choice, flexibility and value...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support

Why we still need to talk IP

More on Insurer

EDI has a positive impact on business: CII
Insurer

EDI has a positive impact on business: CII

Improving representation has the most impact

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 March 2024 • 1 min read
Ann-Marie O'Dea replaces Stuart Tragheim as AFM chair
Insurer

Ann-Marie O'Dea replaces Stuart Tragheim as AFM chair

Andy Morris named vice-chair

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 March 2024 • 1 min read
Royal London names Peter Josse as group chief operating officer
Insurer

Royal London names Peter Josse as group chief operating officer

Josse joins from Barclays Bank

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 February 2024 • 1 min read