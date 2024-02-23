AXA Health expands healthcare access with HBSUK acquisition

AXA Health has acquired online outpatient service provider Healthcare Business Solutions UK (HBSUK) UK, expanding direct access to clinician care for AXA Health members.
HBSUK also offers additional services to support the NHS, such as out of hours on-site medical and clinical services to improve service capacity. The acquisition will allow AXA Health members to continue to have fast access to the right care, first time round, as both businesses will work together to improve healthcare services for private and NHS patients. AXA will build on its existing relationship with HSBUK to accelerate the development of the online muscles, bones and joints service. Looking ahead, AXA Health will expand the services to allow more choice, flexibility and value...
