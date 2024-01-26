Rosemount raises £27,000 for charities

Support for children with Down syndrome

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

Independent mortgage and protection network Rosemount Financial Solutions has raised £27,000 for charities over the last year.

At its annual conference, Rosemount announced it raised £2,705 for two charity partners, raising its total to £27,000 raised over the last 12 months. Held in early January in Canary Wharf, London, the network's adviser conference raised the money for Stepping Stones DS and Hazie Days, charities that support children and young people with Down syndrome and children with additional needs respectively. The event was hosted by  Zachary Bawa, business executive, Rosemount and commenced with an opening address by Ahmed Bawa, chief executive officer, Rosemount. The conference provided att...

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
