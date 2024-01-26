Rosemount raises £27,000 for charities

At its annual conference, Rosemount announced it raised £2,705 for two charity partners, raising its total to £27,000 raised over the last 12 months. Held in early January in Canary Wharf, London, the network's adviser conference raised the money for Stepping Stones DS and Hazie Days, charities that support children and young people with Down syndrome and children with additional needs respectively. The event was hosted by Zachary Bawa, business executive, Rosemount and commenced with an opening address by Ahmed Bawa, chief executive officer, Rosemount. The conference provided att...