Söderberg & Partners takes minority stake in Bath-based advice firm Fidelius

The investment is subject to FCA approval

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

Söderberg & Partners has taken a significant minority stake in advice firm Fidelius for an undisclosed sum, subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval.

This is the seventh stake made by the Swedish wealth manager and follows the news that it had taken a minority stake in London wealth management firm Vintage and Croydon-based IFA PK Financial. Fidelius has offices across Bath, Cheltenham, Chelmsford, London, and Mansfield and offers a range of advisory services including wealth management, employee benefits, mortgages, as well as a specialism in advice to returning expats. In 2023, Söderberg & Partners acquired four IFA businesses. The business previously acquired a majority stake in Timothy James & Partners, and minority stakes in C...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

Rosemount raises £27,000 for charities

PFS chief executive: 'We need to support advisers more'

More on Adviser / Broking

Cavendish Online rolls out AI to improve customer service
Adviser / Broking

Cavendish Online rolls out AI to improve customer service

In line with Consumer Duty requirements

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 January 2024 • 2 min read
Just Wealth launches training on insurance trusts
Adviser / Broking

Just Wealth launches training on insurance trusts

Training and skills sessions for advisers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 January 2024 • 2 min read
Fintel acquires platform to expand range of services to advice firms
Adviser / Broking

Fintel acquires platform to expand range of services to advice firms

Marks its sixth acquisition in the past 12 months

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 30 January 2024 • 1 min read