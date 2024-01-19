Söderberg & Partners takes minority stake in Bath-based advice firm Fidelius

Söderberg & Partners has taken a significant minority stake in advice firm Fidelius for an undisclosed sum, subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval.
This is the seventh stake made by the Swedish wealth manager and follows the news that it had taken a minority stake in London wealth management firm Vintage and Croydon-based IFA PK Financial. Fidelius has offices across Bath, Cheltenham, Chelmsford, London, and Mansfield and offers a range of advisory services including wealth management, employee benefits, mortgages, as well as a specialism in advice to returning expats. In 2023, Söderberg & Partners acquired four IFA businesses. The business previously acquired a majority stake in Timothy James & Partners, and minority stakes in C...
