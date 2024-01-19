Söderberg & Partners takes minority stake in Bath-based advice firm Fidelius

This is the seventh stake made by the Swedish wealth manager and follows the news that it had taken a minority stake in London wealth management firm Vintage and Croydon-based IFA PK Financial. Fidelius has offices across Bath, Cheltenham, Chelmsford, London, and Mansfield and offers a range of advisory services including wealth management, employee benefits, mortgages, as well as a specialism in advice to returning expats. In 2023, Söderberg & Partners acquired four IFA businesses. The business previously acquired a majority stake in Timothy James & Partners, and minority stakes in C...