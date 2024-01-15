CII appoints new CEO

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has hired Matthew Hill as the group’s new chief executive officer.
Hill will take up the role in early April, succeeding Alan Vallance who left the organisation at the end of December 2023. Meanwhile, Gill White will remain as acting chief executive until Hill joins in April. Currently, Hill is chief executive of the Legal Services Board, a position he has held since August 2019, and prior to this he was executive director of strategy, policy and communications at the General Dental Council. Hill has spent more than 20 years working in central government in a range of areas, including in the Cabinet Office for three years and in the Department for...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.