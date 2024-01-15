CII appoints new CEO

Hill will take up the role in early April, succeeding Alan Vallance who left the organisation at the end of December 2023. Meanwhile, Gill White will remain as acting chief executive until Hill joins in April. Currently, Hill is chief executive of the Legal Services Board, a position he has held since August 2019, and prior to this he was executive director of strategy, policy and communications at the General Dental Council. Hill has spent more than 20 years working in central government in a range of areas, including in the Cabinet Office for three years and in the Department for...