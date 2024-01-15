CII appoints new CEO

Current CEO of Legal Services Board

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has hired Matthew Hill as the group’s new chief executive officer.

Hill will take up the role in early April, succeeding Alan Vallance who left the organisation at the end of December 2023. Meanwhile, Gill White will remain as acting chief executive until Hill joins in April. Currently, Hill is chief executive of the Legal Services Board, a position he has held since August 2019, and prior to this he was executive director of strategy, policy and communications at the General Dental Council. Hill has spent more than 20 years working in central government in a range of areas, including in the Cabinet Office for three years and in the Department for...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Nearly one quarter of customers want to make their own policy changes

Simplyhealth to roll out a series of new wellbeing services

More on Regulation

PFS chief executive: 'We need to support advisers more'
Regulation

PFS chief executive: 'We need to support advisers more'

To provide membership value

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 17 January 2024 • 2 min read
CII appoints new CEO
Regulation

CII appoints new CEO

Current CEO of Legal Services Board

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 January 2024 • 1 min read
BIBA calls for scrutiny of FCA objectives and discussing revisiting Consumer Duty scope
Regulation

BIBA calls for scrutiny of FCA objectives and discussing revisiting Consumer Duty scope

2024 Manifesto

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 January 2024 • 3 min read