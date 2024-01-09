Succession Wealth buys Plymouth-based IFA

Founded in 2002, DFP Health & Wealth Management manages over £165m in assets and has a team of 11 who will be joining Succession Wealth. This latest deal is Succession Wealth's 63rd acquisition since 2014 and its third under Aviva ownership, following the purchases of G+E Wealth Management in October 2022 and Spence & Spence in May 2023. DFP provides advice on protection, including life assurance, critical illness, income protection, family income benefit, private medical insurance and business protection, alongside retirement planning and investments to clients across the south and s...