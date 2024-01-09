Succession Wealth buys Plymouth-based IFA

Succession Wealth has acquired Plymouth-based advice firm DFP Health & Wealth Management.
Founded in 2002, DFP Health & Wealth Management manages over £165m in assets and has a team of 11 who will be joining Succession Wealth. This latest deal is Succession Wealth's 63rd acquisition since 2014 and its third under Aviva ownership, following the purchases of G+E Wealth Management in October 2022 and Spence & Spence in May 2023. DFP provides advice on protection, including life assurance, critical illness, income protection, family income benefit, private medical insurance and business protection, alongside retirement planning and investments to clients across the south and s...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.