AIG Life upgrades Smart Health offering for group income protection

Jaskeet Briah
1 min read
AIG Life has made a series of upgrades to its added value health and wellbeing service, Smart Health, for staff members whose employer with group income protection (IP) cover.

The upgrade brings physical health, mental wellbeing, financial support and legal information together, the life insurer detailed.

Currently, 80% of users for Smart Health's mental health service are employee members, followed by individual customers and then AIG employees.

The upgraded services will also be available to non-insured employees of group IP clients for the first time.

In addition to the six integrated wellbeing services that group IP members and their families can access via the Smart Health app, they can now also receive signposting to legal and financial support.

Access to the myStrength app, delivered by virtual care service provider, Teladoc Health, will also be available. This will offer interactive self-support wellbeing content and a chat service that provides support from tailored on-demand activities to a personal guide.

As part of the enhanced mental health support, a 24/7 helpline will also be available to offer expert support from a qualified professional, such as a psychotherapist or psychologist, which includes in the moment help with anxiety or onward referral to other services.

Additionally, group life members and family members will now have access to bereavement support and a probate helpline through their single Smart Health login.

Chris Morgan, head of group protection distribution at AIG Life, detailed that the insurer made these changes as mental health is at the top of employees' and employers' agenda.

"Giving employees and their families access to integrated, expert support and guidance through a single app login makes it's even easier for employers and employees to understand the benefits that come with group income protection insurance and group life," Morgan said.

"Long-term, that should be good for people's wellbeing and for the productivity of businesses."

Jaskeet Briah
