Insurance is an 'underutilised tool' against inheritance tax

More than £7bn a year is now collected by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) from IHT and Continuum believes the tax take is "set to soar" over the next five years.

With the government closing many of the loopholes around the use of trusts and pensions to avoid IHT, insurance is an "underutilised tool against the inevitable", Continuum argued.

Chartered financial planner Ben Alcock said: "Trusts used to be a simple answer to pass down wealth tax efficiently, but they can be complicated and many of the loopholes that made them so effective in the past have been closed.

"Giving wealth away during your life is one way to cut the bill your family will have to pay after you are gone but there are strict rules on how much you can give.

"Using your pension has become a popular way of passing on money without paying IHT but HMRC is currently proposing closing this loophole too."

Alcock, therefore, suggested that, if set up in the correct way, taking out a whole of life insurance policy can provide a large sum payable on death which executors can use to cover your IHT liability.

According to research published by HSBC Life, four in 10 financial advice firms do not have a clear strategy for intergenerational planning, and just one in three have discussed wealth transfer plans with their clients' children.