Consolidation results in number of advice firms continuing to fall

According to the regulator's latest retail mediation activities return data, the number of firms fell to 5,062 last year compared to 5,118 in 2021.

There was a 2% fall in firms with just one adviser to 2,381, and a 1% fall to 2,093 in the number of firms with between two and five advisers.

However, the data also showed that the number of independent advice firms held steady at 4,729 compared to 4,727 in 2021.

Continuum managing partner Martin Brown said: "Independent advice continues to be the way forward for advisers looking to provide the best service. However, maintaining independence is becoming difficult for some smaller firms facing spiralling costs."

In March, NextWealth found that activity in the buoyant advice firm acquisition market doubled during 2022, with the number of deals going from 54 in 2021 to 101 last year.