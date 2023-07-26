More adults turning to IFAs with four million taking advice in 2022

Three quarters of advised adults use an IFA from a financial advice firm

In 2022, 8.3% (4.4 million) of adults had received regulated financial advice in the previous 12 months, up two percentage points since 2017, according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Financial Lives Survey.

Three‑quarters (74%) of advised adults used an adviser from a financial advice firm, such as an IFA.

This meant that 6% (3.2m) of adults received advice at a financial advice firm in the last 12 months.

The FCA noted in the report that "unsurprisingly" the use of regulated financial advice increases with wealth.

It showed that almost one in three (31%) adults with investible assets of £100,000 or more had had regulated financial advice in the last 12 months, compared with just 2% of adults with less than £10,000.

This comes after the Financial Services Compensation Scheme found that most adults do not seek regulated financial advice, believing it to be "too expensive" and "for the wealthy".

Looking at the type of adviser or advisers used in the last 12 months, three‑quarters (74%) of advised adults used an adviser from a financial advice firm, such as an IFA.

Overall, this means that 6% (3.2 million) of adults received advice from an adviser at a financial advice firm in the last 12 months. This number is unchanged since 2020, but up from 2.6 million in 2017.

It also showed that the number of adults who had received automated advice online in the last 12 months increased eight‑fold from 100,000 in 2017 to 800,000 in 2022.

In September 2022, the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment revealed that the impact of rising inflation and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis led to more and younger people to take financial advice.

Nonetheless, nearly a quarter (21%) of those who are paying for regulated financial advice were found to be anxious about the cost of living, Royal London found.

