Advisers slam FCA for 'unclear' and 'unhelpful' Consumer Duty attitude

In particular, one in seven (15%) IFAs told Opinium they still do not feel clear about advising clients on what good customer outcomes look like, the research found.

Three in five (61%) said that they are somewhat clear about what good customer outcomes look like, while 25% are very clear.

When it comes to the FCA's role in the process of developing and implementing new Consumer Duty regulation, 70% of IFAs think the regulator has been unclear.

Meanwhile, two thirds (66%) feel the FCA has been unhelpful, and 62% think it has been unresponsive. A slight majority (54%) also thinks the FCA has been unreasonable, according to research from the global research and insights agency.

With the FCA warning it will act much faster and more assertively where firms fail to meet the requirements of the Duty, there is increased concern among IFAs about the potential implications they may face.

Almost half (48%) said they are now more concerned about the risk of complaints, investigation, or penalties on their practice - with 10% feeling much more concerned.

Head of financial services research Alexa Nightingale said: "Consumer Duty affects all financial services firms, many of which will be required to make major changes to adhere to the new rules. This will of course have an impact on IFAs and their practices.

"Feedback on the FCA's role has not been glowing so far, so it will be interesting to see how the first few weeks of the Duty play out, and whether the FCA can paint itself in a more positive light among the adviser community."