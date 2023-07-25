Advisers slam FCA for 'unclear' and 'unhelpful' Consumer Duty attitude

Majority of IFAs think it has been ‘unclear, unresponsive and unhelpful’

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read
Advisers slam FCA for 'unclear' and 'unhelpful' Consumer Duty attitude

The majority of IFAs think the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been unclear (70%), unhelpful (66%) and unresponsive (62%) in the build up to Consumer Duty, research has revealed.

In particular, one in seven (15%) IFAs told Opinium they still do not feel clear about advising clients on what good customer outcomes look like, the research found.

Three in five (61%) said that they are somewhat clear about what good customer outcomes look like, while 25% are very clear.

When it comes to the FCA's role in the process of developing and implementing new Consumer Duty regulation, 70% of IFAs think the regulator has been unclear.

Meanwhile, two thirds (66%) feel the FCA has been unhelpful, and 62% think it has been unresponsive. A slight majority (54%) also thinks the FCA has been unreasonable, according to research from the global research and insights agency.

With the FCA warning it will act much faster and more assertively where firms fail to meet the requirements of the Duty, there is increased concern among IFAs about the potential implications they may face.

Almost half (48%) said they are now more concerned about the risk of complaints, investigation, or penalties on their practice - with 10% feeling much more concerned.

Head of financial services research Alexa Nightingale said: "Consumer Duty affects all financial services firms, many of which will be required to make major changes to adhere to the new rules. This will of course have an impact on IFAs and their practices.

"Feedback on the FCA's role has not been glowing so far, so it will be interesting to see how the first few weeks of the Duty play out, and whether the FCA can paint itself in a more positive light among the adviser community."

Topics

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

More than half of adults classed as 'vulnerable' under Consumer Duty

More on Adviser / Broking

Protection advisers expect uptick in quality, consumer experience from Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

Protection advisers expect uptick in quality, consumer experience from Consumer Duty

New research from Guardian shows

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 July 2023 • 2 min read
Protection Guru partners with UnderwriteMe on Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

Protection Guru partners with UnderwriteMe on Consumer Duty

First in series of strategic integrations

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 July 2023 • 1 min read
Lack of understanding the main reason for not seeking an adviser﻿
Adviser / Broking

Lack of understanding the main reason for not seeking an adviser﻿

There is still a high propensity to seek an adviser in the future

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 20 July 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read