M&G Life Insurance taps Clive Bolton as new CEO

Joining in September, Bolton will be in charge of developing and growing M&G's Pru Fund range of products across the UK and Europe, as well as growing customers in its Heritage business.

Once he has joined M&G, Bolton will also become a member of the group executive committee and will report to Andrea Rossi, group chief executive officer.

Bolton has experience working in the life and pensions market and he will join the business from LV= where he is currently managing director of Protection, Savings and Retirement.

Previously, he spent over a decade at Aviva Life UK, including five years as managing director of Retirement Solutions.

Rossi commented: "Clive is a hugely experienced life insurance leader and I am delighted to be able to appoint someone of his calibre to M&G. He is a seasoned pension and savings expert having spent most of his career within the sector, working in a number of leading organisations.

"With a proven track record of growing and developing Life businesses based around the needs of customers and advisers, Clive brings a broad understanding of the Life and Pensions market that will be key to supporting our existing customers, alongside the development of new innovative solutions that will underpin our growth ambitions."

Bolton added: "It will be a real privilege to work with the team to continue to deliver an excellent service to clients and drive forward M&G's growth ambitions."