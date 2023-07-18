M&G Life Insurance taps Clive Bolton as new CEO

Joins from LV=

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Clive Bolton, incoming chief executive at M&G Life
Image:

Clive Bolton, incoming chief executive at M&G Life

M&G have announced the appointment of Clive Bolton as the new chief executive of its life insurance business.

Joining in September, Bolton will be in charge of developing and growing M&G's Pru Fund range of products across the UK and Europe, as well as growing customers in its Heritage business.

Once he has joined M&G, Bolton will also become a member of the group executive committee and will report to Andrea Rossi, group chief executive officer.

Bolton has experience working in the life and pensions market and he will join the business from LV= where he is currently managing director of Protection, Savings and Retirement.

Previously, he spent over a decade at Aviva Life UK, including five years as managing director of Retirement Solutions. 

Rossi commented: "Clive is a hugely experienced life insurance leader and I am delighted to be able to appoint someone of his calibre to M&G. He is a seasoned pension and savings expert having spent most of his career within the sector, working in a number of leading organisations.

"With a proven track record of growing and developing Life businesses based around the needs of customers and advisers, Clive brings a broad understanding of the Life and Pensions market that will be key to supporting our existing customers, alongside the development of new innovative solutions that will underpin our growth ambitions."

Bolton added: "It will be a real privilege to work with the team to continue to deliver an excellent service to clients and drive forward M&G's growth ambitions."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Only quarter of businesses source employee benefits from intermediaries: GRiD

HSBC launches research fellowship on financial health and wellbeing

More on Insurer

HSBC launches research fellowship on financial health and wellbeing
Insurer

HSBC launches research fellowship on financial health and wellbeing

Partnership with the University of Oxford

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 July 2023 • 2 min read
Punil Chaubal, insurance investment advisory proposition leader, WTW
Insurer

WTW taps Punil Chaubal as insurance investment advisory leader

Expansion of insurance investment business

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 July 2023 • 1 min read
Ella Gardiner, protection and health social media manager, Vitality
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Ella Gardiner

“The industry could be more open to innovation, fresh thinking and new ideas”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 July 2023 • 7 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read