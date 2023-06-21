Aviva partners with Origo on Letter of Authority

For protection requests and responses

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Aviva partners with Origo on Letter of Authority

Aviva has announced it now offers a Unipass Letter of Authority (ULoA) service through fintech provider Origo to support individual protection advisers and their customers.

ULoA is a digital service which solves issues between advisers, providers and platforms in sending and receiving a Letter of Authority.

Letter of Authority requests and responses can now be obtained electronically from Aviva for its protection products, and a tracking service is provided for advisers on the progress of requests.

Anthony Rafferty, Origo chief executive, said: "Aviva coming on board reflects the growing momentum amongst providers to help advisers deliver a faster and more client-friendly service in this area."

The launch of this service follows Aviva's digital improvement strategy aimed at simplifying processes and making it easier for advisers to be updated on and amend protection policies for clients, Aviva noted.

Matt Usher, protection change manager at Aviva, commented: "We are constantly looking for ways to improve and simplify adviser interactions with our protection business. Origo's Unipass Letter of Authority service is a perfect example of providing secure, efficient services and we are pleased to make this available for advisers to experience the benefits."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

COVER Claims and Underwriting Forum 2023: Protection fraud cases more 'complex'

HSBC Life joins TMA Club protection panel

More on Insurer

Colin Jemide addresses delegates the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum 2023
Insurer

COVER Claims and Underwriting Forum 2023: Protection fraud cases more 'complex'

“Without referrals that come from the industry, we wouldn’t exist”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 June 2023 • 2 min read
HSBC Life joins TMA Club protection panel
Insurer

HSBC Life joins TMA Club protection panel

Brokers to access HSBC’s critical illness products

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 June 2023 • 1 min read
Gary Shaughnessy CBE
Insurer

Former Zurich chief executive Gary Shaughnessy awarded CBE

In King Charles’ birthday honours

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 19 June 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read