Aviva partners with Origo on Letter of Authority

ULoA is a digital service which solves issues between advisers, providers and platforms in sending and receiving a Letter of Authority.

Letter of Authority requests and responses can now be obtained electronically from Aviva for its protection products, and a tracking service is provided for advisers on the progress of requests.

Anthony Rafferty, Origo chief executive, said: "Aviva coming on board reflects the growing momentum amongst providers to help advisers deliver a faster and more client-friendly service in this area."

The launch of this service follows Aviva's digital improvement strategy aimed at simplifying processes and making it easier for advisers to be updated on and amend protection policies for clients, Aviva noted.

Matt Usher, protection change manager at Aviva, commented: "We are constantly looking for ways to improve and simplify adviser interactions with our protection business. Origo's Unipass Letter of Authority service is a perfect example of providing secure, efficient services and we are pleased to make this available for advisers to experience the benefits."