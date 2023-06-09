MorganAsh launches nurse support services

Addition to MARS vulnerability tool

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
MorganAsh has added a new nurse support service to its vulnerability tool, the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS), to help advisers support vulnerable clients ahead of new Consumer Duty requirements next month.

The new service enables advisers to be "more proactive" when helping vulnerable customers by providing a "real resolution" to customer needs, MorganAsh detailed.

Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh, stated that advisers are only expected to need the new nurse support services once or twice a year, and only when "really needed."

Understanding the "real issues" for customers is the most difficult task, he added, and several conversations can be required, therefore listening and probing is the "most important nurse skill", followed by counselling techniques.

Following the launch of the new service, advisers will not need to learn and understand a range of potential vulnerabilities and treatments. Instead, a firm's vulnerability policies will be presented to clients when required.

The nursing service joins a series of new upgrades on the tool that are automatically triggered when customer vulnerabilities are detected, MorganAsh detailed.

"Cases which need assistance are typically the more complex ones, involving a combination of issues - be they health, lifestyle, family or workplace. When there is a single obvious issue, then consumers know what to do. But when there is a combination of issues, people struggle far more - and this is where our nurse support service really comes into its own," Gething said.

"Simple signposting may superficially appear to meet Consumer Duty regulations, but most professional advisers will want to assist clients more proactively at the time of need. Helping clients through such challenges is rarely forgotten - and nurtures long-term loyalty."

Jaskeet Briah
