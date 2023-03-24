Legal & General becomes Consumer Duty Alliance member

The independent professional body has been designed to promote good practice and to deliver better client outcomes ahead of the new Consumer Duty regulations on 31 July, by promoting better standards in benchmarking, regulatory interpretation and practice, the CDA noted.

As part of the membership, L&G has adopted an independent Code of Professional Standards, as well as the consumer-facing Financial Vulnerability Charter.

The insurer has also provided expertise and input to the creation of the ‘Consumer Duty and Retirement Income target market guide', in partnership with the Financial Vulnerability Taskforce and CDA.

The guide covers actions that advisory firms should consider taking for the Consumer Duty to support evolving consumer needs and the changing retirement income landscape.

Keith Richards, CDA chief executive, commented: "The need for an alliance across financial services has the potential to unite the profession in both a pre-and-post consumer duty landscape, which is evident from the significant cross-sector response and encouragement following the launch of the CDA."

Prior to the launch of the CDA, L&G provided initial funding as a foundation affiliate, alongside Howdens Brokers.

Cecilia Furner, distribution director of retail annuities at L&G, said: "We have always understood the value of transparency, clear standards and providing products and services that both intermediaries and customers can easily understand and benefit from, and we're committed to supporting people in vulnerable circumstances.

"With four months to go before the Consumer Duty comes into force, the launch of the CDA is an incredibly timely initiative. We are delighted to partner with the Alliance to share good practice in support of better client outcomes and are committed to working closely with industry peers to ensure effective delivery against the new standards."