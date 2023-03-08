Advisers buoyant on prospects with just 13% worried about future

Rest cautious but optimistic

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read
Advisers buoyant on prospects with just 13% worried about future

Some 41% of adviser firms said they felt positive about the coming 12 months, according to a survey from SimplyBiz, while just 13% said they had concerns about the future.

The support services provider surveyed more than 200 adviser firms, of which 58% conducted protection and/or health insurance business, during January.

It said 46% gave a cautious response on their outlook but had more optimism for the second half of the year.

Other key findings from the survey were that market volatility and the effects of inflation were the most common topics of conversation with clients, followed by the cost of living crisis and interest rates.

It added that 40% of respondents reported growth in client numbers over the past year. Its 2022 survey found 75% had reported increased client numbers.

Vulnerable clients were also on the increase with 44% of advice firms saying they had seen an increase in clients who fall into that category.

SimplyBiz said its research revealed advisers' primary focus was how to better support clients, with 45% picking that as their main priority. Client support was chosen three times as often as other options such as adding efficiencies, growing client banks and reducing the burden of administration.

Marketing director, Richard Ardron, said: "Our adviser survey provides great insight into adviser sentiment and focus. With the obvious challenges facing us all, we wanted to gain a first-hand understanding of where advisers would be focusing their proprieties, which issues they were addressing for their clients and how they would prefer to operate.

"In turn, this ensures that we can align our support to our members and clients' needs."

Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Zurich's charitable foundation links with Ambitious about Autism

FCA warns: Act now on Consumer Duty ahead of rigid July deadline

More on Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch Protection Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed
Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch Protection Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed

Ceremony on 23 March

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 March 2023 • 2 min read
Speaker line-up confirmed for new ProtectZ event
Adviser / Broking

Speaker line-up confirmed for new ProtectZ event

COVER reporter to participate in discussion

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 1 min read
Roy McLoughlin takes new role at Cavendish Ware
Adviser / Broking

Roy McLoughlin takes new role at Cavendish Ware

Director of strategic partnerships

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Case Study: Steve's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Steve's Story

“My attitude towards life has changed significantly in the past year”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live
Critical Illness

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

“Far more attuned to adviser and client requirements”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read