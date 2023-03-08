Advisers buoyant on prospects with just 13% worried about future

The support services provider surveyed more than 200 adviser firms, of which 58% conducted protection and/or health insurance business, during January.

It said 46% gave a cautious response on their outlook but had more optimism for the second half of the year.

Other key findings from the survey were that market volatility and the effects of inflation were the most common topics of conversation with clients, followed by the cost of living crisis and interest rates.

It added that 40% of respondents reported growth in client numbers over the past year. Its 2022 survey found 75% had reported increased client numbers.

Vulnerable clients were also on the increase with 44% of advice firms saying they had seen an increase in clients who fall into that category.

SimplyBiz said its research revealed advisers' primary focus was how to better support clients, with 45% picking that as their main priority. Client support was chosen three times as often as other options such as adding efficiencies, growing client banks and reducing the burden of administration.

Marketing director, Richard Ardron, said: "Our adviser survey provides great insight into adviser sentiment and focus. With the obvious challenges facing us all, we wanted to gain a first-hand understanding of where advisers would be focusing their proprieties, which issues they were addressing for their clients and how they would prefer to operate.

"In turn, this ensures that we can align our support to our members and clients' needs."