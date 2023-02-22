FCA warns: Act now on Consumer Duty ahead of rigid July deadline

Speaking today (22 February), at the Countdown to Implementation of the Consumer Duty event hosted by Deloitte, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) executive director of competition and consumers said ignoring the issue would not work as the deadline for implementation was immovable.

Mills thanked the many firms that had made strides towards compliance with the Duty while others had taken an avoidance approach as the task seemed too big to manage. However, he said there was still time to deliver "but you must act now".

"We recognise that the Consumer Duty is significant, and for some requires a significant of implementation to get right.

"Many of you have made excellent progress, with five months for the implementation date. You are on course for meeting the 31 July deadline and while you are ironing out the final details, the big-ticket items have already been sorted."

He said the regulator had listened to feedback and extended the implementation deadline by two months, from April to July, to "ensure we get this right".

"We listened to firms concerns, as obviously we want them to embed the Duty properly, and also phased the Duty in two stages over two years, with the deadline for open products in July 2023 and closed in July 2024."

However, he added: "A small number of firms may have seen the task as too big and adopted an avoidance tactic in the hope that it will all go away.

"On behalf of your industry peers who have made the effort, we can confirm that the Consumer Duty will not go away. Their hard work has not been wasted. And you still have time to deliver. But you must act now. The deadline of 31 July will not be moved."

Mills said the FCA was here to help with compliance and reiterated why the Duty was introduced in the first place.

Lower costs

Mills said the Consumer Duty is an outcomes-based approach: "Data and outcomes monitoring is key, giving firms the impetus to target their customers more accurately through new technologies and systems.

"The Consumer Duty is a customer-centric regulation. When you are engaging customers in a way that showcases how your product proposition is beneficial to them, it will have an impact on stakeholders and potentially on society at large."

He added: "You are incrementally or even radically, improving your offering to the market. That constant striving for excellence is at the heart of innovation and will drive the growth of our financial services industry.

"It will also drive effective competition for customers. You will know by now that most of the effort will be in the preparation. But hard work at the start should mean less hard work rectifying avoidable mistakes down the line.

"Being more upfront about what customers can expect from you should mean fewer complaints as we get it right from the start and fewer reactive rules down the line.

"Whisper it, but it should mean lower costs down the line."