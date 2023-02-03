Aviva becomes GAIN Industry Transformer member

Championing neuro-inclusion

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Aviva has become the latest member to join the Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity (GAIN) as an ‘Industry Transformer’.

As part of the membership, Aviva has pledged to engage, educate, and enable neurodivergent individuals to "thrive in the workplace". It will help to champion neuro-inclusion across insurance, investment, and financial services.

GAIN said that Aviva's values of care, confidence and community "recognise a commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive organisation" and that the insurer realises the benefits that come from collaborating with employees and customers.

The provider will bring neurodiversity into the same focus as more recognised forms of diversity and inclusion. This will be done by recognising neurodiversity as an important element in achieving environmental, social and governance (ESG), corporate social responsibility (CSR) and broader diversity objectives, GAIN stated.

Aviva is also a founder member of GAIN, alongside the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA), Marsh UK & Ireland, Principal, Swiss Re, UnderwriteMe and Zurich, which sit alongside founding partners ArcQ, Ambitious about Autism, Expand the Circle and ISC Group.

Owen Morris, managing director of personal lines at Aviva, said the insurance industry can be "a wonderful place for talented neurodivergent individuals to work, with so many problems to solve and different ways to think."

He also stated that investing in neurodivergent individuals will benefit Aviva's business and people, as well as its customers.

Barbara Schonhofer, co-chair of GAIN, commented: "There has never been a better time to be more informed about neurodiversity and the huge value to business of recognising and welcoming different ways of thinking and operating. 

"By embracing difference, we better reflect customers and the broader society we serve. We recognise the significance of Aviva signing up as an ‘Industry Transformer' in the GAIN journey to help welcome those of us who are neurodivergent."

