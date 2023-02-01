Unite sends FCA boss 'Dear CEO' letter over staff pay and morale

The union wrote to FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi today (1 February) over claims management at the watchdog refused to discuss the issues.

It said it had conducted a survey of staff in January which revealed dissatisfaction and frustration among workers, with more than half considering leaving their jobs over salary. It added the regulator had "imposed a below-inflation 4.5% pay deal".

The survey was conducted online and garnered 500 responses from FCA workers, members and non-members of Unite, from across the country, according to the union.

Unite's letter to Nikhil Rathi is in the form of a ‘Dear CEO' letter - a method of communication employed by the regulator itself when dealing with important industry-wide issues - urged him to "urgently rethink the FCA's pay proposals".

The FCA challenged Unite's pay figures, stating on average an employee's base salary would increase 6.5%.

It said in a statement: "We have made improvements to our pay beyond what we set out last year. As a result, this year, we expect colleagues to receive, on average, a base salary increase of 6.5%.

"Along with other changes, this will help us continue to rebalance our overall salaries and narrow pay gaps.

"We continue to provide one of the best overall employment packages of any other regulator or enforcement agency in the UK. We attract a high calibre of talent, and we've successfully recruited more than 1,000 new colleagues over the last 12 months as our headcount grows to meet an expanding remit."

In response to the survey's findings, Unite national officer Dominic Hook said it was clear there was a "serious staffing crisis" at the watchdog.

"Management must reconsider the imposition of this pay offer. Without meaningful discussions with Unite the regulator will continue to lose committed staff, leaving those who remain facing extreme challenges," added Hook.