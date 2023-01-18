Justin Harper takes over MetLife UK protection and EB propositions

Harper joined MetLife in September last year as product manager of proposition development, having left his previous role at LV= six months prior. In his new role, he will lead MetLife UK's proposition development, as well as the "future direction and development" of both individual and group protection propositions, while contributing to "key issues facing the industry and protection needs of consumers" as MetLife's representative in the industry. Overall, Harper has over 30 years' of experience in the protection industry across a variety of roles. He spent 16 years at LV= and took o...