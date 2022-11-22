ABI unveils diversity, equity and inclusion commitment plans

Hemma Visavadia
ABI unveils diversity, equity and inclusion commitment plans

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has unveiled a new strategy and work plan targeted at improving diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across the insurance and long-term savings industry.

Launched ahead of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit today (22 November), the DEI Blueprint strategy looks at each stage of the employment journey and how members alongside the ABI can provide a more DEI focused working environment.

The first goal for the ABI is recruitment practices, whereby the association will actively try to encourage more people from all backgrounds, experiences, and seniority levels to enter the sector and help remove any existing stigma and barriers.

The need for greater representation follows a recent ABI talent and diversity data collection, which found that while the number of female board members has increased from 29% to 32% last year, employees from ethnic minority backgrounds fell from 10% to 9%.

The DEI Blueprint will also aim to provide more opportunities for apprentices, school-leavers, and individuals from under-represented groups to help them enter the industry and support them during that time frame.

The support includes help with significant life events, such as fertility treatment, bereavement, miscarriage and menopause.

In addition, the strategy aims to build a set of metrics to support members in gathering necessary DEI information, such as social mobility. Through the collection of data, the ABI said it hopes to encourage a culture of transparency among its members.  

Hannah Gurga, ABI's director general, commented: "At a time when society is entering the most challenging circumstances in a decade, the need for a diverse range of experiences and perspectives has never been greater."

 "Whether it's financial resilience or climate change, our sector has always aspired to be at the forefront of efforts to address societal challenges. So we must also play a leading role in creating diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces. With initiatives such as the #MakingFlexibleWork campaign and signing up to Business in the Community's Race at Work charter, we've made a start. But there is much more to do."

 

Hemma Visavadia
