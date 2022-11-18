Vitality appoints Rob Harvey as adviser editor

Reporting to chief editor Adam Saville

Vitality has announced that Rob Harvey has joined its editorial team as the new adviser editor, reporting into Adam Saville, chief editor for the wider business.

Harvey previously held roles at protection specialist and financial planning advice firm Drewberry where he worked as an adviser and eventually became head of health and protection.

Commenting on his new position, Harvey said: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Vitality, whose values and core purpose have always aligned with my own and that are genuinely refreshing and innovative."

"Having personally been a Vitality policyholder for a number of years and having previously advised clients on their protection products, I've experienced first-hand both the positive impact of the shared value model and the market-leading quality of the cover provided."

Andy Philo, director of strategic partnerships at Vitality, added: "Rob's wealth of experience - both as an adviser and as a product analyst - means he is well placed to support our drive to deliver insightful and engaging content that is easily accessible for intermediaries, adds value to their conversations with clients, and provides the detail on Vitality's products that they are looking for."

