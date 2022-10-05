CII elects Russell Higginbotham as president for 2023

Ian Callaghan appointed deputy president

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
CII elects Russell Higginbotham as president for 2023

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has elected Russell Higginbotham, chief executive of Swiss Re Solutions, as president for 2023.

Higginbotham succeeds Peter Blanc, chief executive of Aston Clark, who he will work closely with until his official appointment as president and chair of the President's Forum on 1 January 2023.

The CII President's Forum was created in 2021 to explore new and emerging risks and help find ways the insurance industry can better meet the needs of consumers.

Commenting on his new position as president, Higginbotham said: "I am delighted and honoured to have been elected as CII president for 2023. I look forward to commencing my term of office in January."

Alan Vallance, chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute, added: "I would like to thank Peter for his fantastic, continuing work as president and for his focus on the profession addressing the unmet needs of society and showing the true value of advice."

"I look forward to working closely with Russell as our new president and Ian as our new deputy President in 2023 on ways to raise public trust in the insurance and financial planning profession."

Meanwhile, Ian Callaghan, insurer relations director at Kingfisher Insurance, was appointed to the role of deputy president.

He said: "Thank you to all the CII members who have supported my election as deputy president. Your support is very important to me, and I am looking to forward to taking up office in the New Year."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Income protection engagement low despite cost of living crisis

One in three families have life insurance cover: Direct Line

More on PMI

Women's health conversations need to be more inclusive says Davina McCall
PMI

Women's health conversations need to be more inclusive says Davina McCall

“You're seen, you're heard and we're here to help you”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 30 September 2022 • 4 min read
One in three employees want health insurance as a benefit
PMI

One in three employees want health insurance as a benefit

Latest Bupa Wellbeing Index finds

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 29 September 2022 • 1 min read
Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director
PMI

Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director

Dr Anne Lepetit takes on role

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read