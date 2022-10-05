CII elects Russell Higginbotham as president for 2023

Higginbotham succeeds Peter Blanc, chief executive of Aston Clark, who he will work closely with until his official appointment as president and chair of the President's Forum on 1 January 2023.

The CII President's Forum was created in 2021 to explore new and emerging risks and help find ways the insurance industry can better meet the needs of consumers.

Commenting on his new position as president, Higginbotham said: "I am delighted and honoured to have been elected as CII president for 2023. I look forward to commencing my term of office in January."

Alan Vallance, chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute, added: "I would like to thank Peter for his fantastic, continuing work as president and for his focus on the profession addressing the unmet needs of society and showing the true value of advice."

"I look forward to working closely with Russell as our new president and Ian as our new deputy President in 2023 on ways to raise public trust in the insurance and financial planning profession."

Meanwhile, Ian Callaghan, insurer relations director at Kingfisher Insurance, was appointed to the role of deputy president.

He said: "Thank you to all the CII members who have supported my election as deputy president. Your support is very important to me, and I am looking to forward to taking up office in the New Year."