The expectations set by the regulator comprise supporting customers in vulnerable circumstances and providing appropriate support to customers who may be in financial difficulty.

The authority stated it expects insurance companies to continue offering fair value products to customers and make sure customers are protected from "unnecessary" products or add-ons and unfair penalties.

The FCA also reminded insurers that during this economic crisis, customers, including businesses, in financial difficulty are more likely to need to pay for their insurance monthly through premium finance and may be unable to make a payment due to rising inflation and interest rates.

Due to customers facing more difficulty paying bills or repaying debts, the FCA warned that the impact on physical and mental health will also be affected.

The regulator said firms can help customers by reassessing customers' needs, considering whether there are other products that better meet the customer's needs and by providing clear information to consumers about the additional cost of premium finance.

Furthermore, insurers can help by working with customers to avoid the need to cancel cover and waive fees associated with adjusting a customer's policy in line with the reassessments.

In the "Dear CEO" letter, the regulator stated: "We work quickly to take appropriate action where we see that firms are not meeting our expectations. Examples include revoking permissions, restricting business, and asking firms to hold more capital. We will be undertaking multi-firm reviews, alongside acting on firm specific intelligence to check that firms are meeting our rules and guidance."

"Please consider the content of this letter and take action where necessary to ensure your firm is well placed to support your customers. We continue to monitor and scrutinise firms using our powers where necessary."

Sheldon Mills, executive director, consumers, and competition at the FCA, added: "Firms should not unfairly penalise them for any payment difficulties but instead work with them to find solutions. We have a thriving and efficient insurance sector, and we want people getting the cover they need at a cost they can afford so both business and customers benefit."

"Firms must continue to provide clear information when customers renew their policy to help them decide whether they want to go ahead or shop around for a better deal."

Commenting on the letter, Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Today's move by the FCA aims to protect households who may feel they need to cut back, or even cancel, their insurance policies to relieve the tension on their stretched budgets in the coming months. Lower income households already tend to have less insurance and they often pay higher premiums."

"The HL Savings and Resilience Barometer shows only 43% of households have adequate life insurance cover for instance and this drops to just 27% of lower income households. There's concern that as inflation continues to rise people may target insurance as their next spending cut."