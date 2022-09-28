Insurance needs to promote vibrancy to attract young and new talent

Speaking at COVER's Claims and Underwriting Innovation Forum 2022, Anisha Turner, Claims Manager Professional Liability at HDI Global Speciality IE, stated that to change the perception that the insurance sector is not the future for young people, insurers need to be more transparent about all available benefits the industry can offer that goes beyond salary.

She explained that other aspects such as health and wellbeing offerings, ESG commitments and an inclusive work culture are equally as important for the younger generation who "want more and expect more".

Similarly, insurers need to firstly understand what their overall purpose is and then communicate that more clearly to the younger generation through social media, said Alexander Marks, Senior Associate at DWF Law Marks.

"I think insurers have to know what their purpose is and have that easily marketable so that people know, and every employee knows what they're worth is. Insurers need to sell why this is a good career to get into and how we help people; it is an easy sell."

"There's so much good it can do in terms of plans and operations, hopefully that should pick up the younger generations," he added.

However, Marks poured cold water on the prospective of insurance participants partnering with social media influencers and personalities to help spread the word about claims as a potential career path, explaining that the message could become muddled and be perceived as a transparent sales pitch.

The stereotype that insurers don't pay out on clams is another focal point that needs addressing said Turner, who questioned why that perception out there.

"The idea in the insurance industry is that we provide protection to allow businesses and organisations to innovate, to seek to do things better and safer. But in order to help others we need to be more innovative and make this more into a career; that's how we are going to seek that trophy which is the younger generations," she said.

Going forward there needs to be a more systemic approach to how the industry deals with drawing in young talent, Turner concluded.

"The Insurance industry has the ability to respond to the economy and what's going on in the world, we have the power to really check behaviours and affect change, and we should preach about that and promote that more," she told delegates.