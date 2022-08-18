Bupa to improve numerical transparency for vulnerable customers

Plain Numbers Projects is an organisation that helps firms take practical action to support customers who may struggle with understanding numbers or numeracy challenges.

The partnership, which will last three years, will see Bupa and Plain Numbers work together to help the provider better communicate numbers and data more clearly to customers. It will also aim to make it more transparent and improve client understanding through staff training, document certification and additional support.

The partnership hopes to improve customer relations with the provider as data from the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that poor numeracy was the most common customer vulnerability.

Bupa staff will subsequently be trained to become Plain Numbers practitioners to communicate important numerical information more clearly in documents such as policy quotes and renewal letters.

Richard Washington, general manager, consumer at Bupa UK, said: "Our ambition at Bupa is to be the most customer-centric healthcare company in the world."

"We want our communications to be clear and easy to understand so that our customers can make well-informed decisions when they purchase or renew a policy from us."

Mike Ellicock, chief executive, and co-founder of Plain Numbers, added: "We are delighted to be working with Bupa UK to help ensure as many Bupa customers as possible understand the numbers around their health insurance."

"We're thrilled to be starting our new partnership and can't wait to work with Bupa's newly trained Plain Numbers Practitioners to start embedding a Plain Numbers Approach together."