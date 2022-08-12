RSA taps Peter Townsend as chief compliance officer

Townsend brings 10 years' experience to the role, having previously held roles as RSA's group head of financial crime and group data protection officer.

He will be responsible for implementing and monitoring regulatory developments within the firm and creating support frameworks and policies.

Townsend will work with business areas affected by regulatory change, providing advice and support to the RSA board and executive team, as well as working with the insurer's parent company, Intact.

Townsend said: "I'm really pleased to take on this new role, continuing my journey at RSA, and would like to thank all my colleagues for their support over the years."

"Insurance is a highly regulated sector and my background as a solicitor means that I'm well placed to monitor, manage, and implement these rules."

Dave Howell, chief risk officer at RSA, added: "Given Peter's extensive experience, dedication and performance at RSA over the last 10 years, it is clear that he is the right candidate for the job."

"We're delighted to have promoted him into this important role, where he'll be responsible for managing RSA's response to the regulations that govern us and look forward to continuing to work with him."