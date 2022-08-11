Andy Morris to take up Cirencester Friendly helm next month

Cirencester Friendly has revealed that Andy Morris will officially succeed Paul Hudson as chief executive on 9 September following his retirement after more than 25 years at the helm.

The income protection specialist had previously announced Morris's succession in April, with now a definitive date put in place.

Morris, who is currently director of finance and risk, will be replaced by David Evans, who was previously at Nationwide.

Morris will also be able to stand for election on the board of the Association of Financial Mutuals, with the potential to take up Hudson's seat.

Commenting on his new role, Morris said: "Paul leaves us in a robust financial position with excellent relationships with advisers and an engaged and well protected Membership."

"I am very excited at the prospect of harnessing the potential of the Society for the future and we will continue to work hard to help advisers promote and sell income protection, pay claims, and deliver long term value to our Members."

Hudson added: "Friendly Societies perform such an important service in providing affordable income protection through advisers to people who may not normally consider it."

"It's been a pleasure to have worked with so many wonderful and dedicated people over the last 25 years - at Cirencester and across the wider industry - who have tirelessly sought to provide financial protection to so many customers. I know Cirencester will go from strength to strength under Andy's leadership."

