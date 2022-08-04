Phoenix Group to acquire Sun Life UK for £248m

Closed book UK life company

clock • 1 min read
Phoenix Group is to acquire Sun Life UK, a closed book UK life insurance company, from Sun Life Financial for £248m.

It said the acquisition is expected to deliver £470m of incremental long-term cash generation, with about 30% of this in the first three years. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in Q1 2023.

Phoenix Group CEO Andy Briggs said: "The acquisition of Sun Life UK is highly attractive for Phoenix Group and demonstrates the significant value that smaller cash funded M&A transactions can deliver for our shareholders.

"We expect this acquisition to deliver incremental long-term cash generation of around £470m, inclusive of cost and capital synergies. This supports a 2.5% dividend increase, in line with our ambition to sustainably grow our dividend over time."

He added: "We welcome the colleagues who will join us from Sun Life UK, and as the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business with a strong track record of closed book integrations, we look forward to offering a safe home for Sun Life UK's customers over the long term."

Sun Life UK operates a life company, Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (U.K.), which is a closed book with life, pensions and annuity business.

Phoenix Group explained it does not write new business, other than offering increments on current policies to existing customers on a passive basis.

At 31 December 2021, Sun Life UK had about 480,000 in-force policies and £10bn of assets under administration, of which £2.5 billion are annuities that will remain reinsured with Sun Life.

