Peter Hubbard to take chair at The Exeter

Succeeds Wallace Dobbin

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
The Exeter has appointed Peter Hubbard as its chair and latest non-executive director of the board, succeeding Wallace Dobbin who has retired after 14 years at the helm of the board and 17 with the firm.

Hubbard is currently chair of the Dudley Building Society and has previously served as chair of both Co-op Insurance and BeWiser.

He has also held senior positions as group chief executive for the UK general group of businesses, chief executive of AXA Insurance and managing director of e-commerce at Lloyd's Banking Group.

Commenting on his new role, Hubbard said he was delighted to be joining The Exeter at such an important time for existing and potential members, "a time when economic circumstances make the business even more relevant."

"I am a huge supporter of mutuality in the UK market and am really looking forward to working with everyone to help take the business to the next level."  

Hubbard will take on the role subject to final regulatory approval being received.

Isobel Langton, chief executive at The Exeter added that Hubbard has had a "long and distinguished" career in the insurance and financial services sectors, and she was excited to welcome him to The Exeter.

"His knowledge will be invaluable in the coming years as we grow our business and continue to meet the needs of advisers and members."

Hemma Visavadia
