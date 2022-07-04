Guardian updates adviser quote and apply system

The changes aim to improve the system, which has been built in collaboration with advisers to create a tailored experience, according to the challenger insurer.

The updates include the addition of tab-based navigation, multi-benefit functionality, simpler dual life applications, improved portal integration, non-linear underwriting questions, clearer decision display and underwriting tracking, post-decision flexibility, and built-in beneficiary nomination. The upgraded system also uses less data entry requirements.

In addition to the adviser system changes, Guardian has also updated its Qi pre-sales underwriting tool.

The self-service tool has been redesigned to give more accurate pre-sales decisions and allows advisers to enter key disclosures upfront, such as multiple conditions, smoker status, family history, medical history, job, overseas travel, sports, and pastimes, as well as alcohol usage.

The tool will also show if there will be any exclusions for cases of critical illness or total permanent disability benefits.

Linda Holmes, chief technology officer, Guardian, explained that Protection Builder 2.0 has been "designed by advisers, for advisers" and "reflects how they tell us they're working with their clients in this evolving digital age."

"The upgraded system makes it easier for advisers to recommend the right mix of covers for clients within a single policy, via an intuitive and flexible digital journey," Holmes said.

"Alongside Protection Builder 2.0, we're delighted to announce an important upgrade to Qi, our self-service pre-sales underwriting tool. By now integrating directly with our question set, Qi gives accurate decisions at the touch of a button. This results in a better experience for clients, as their adviser can confidently set expectations at the outset."