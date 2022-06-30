Scottish Widows taps Scott Wheway as chair

Effective 12 September

Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Scott Wheway as chair of Scottish Widows, with effect from 12 September 2022.

Wheway, who succeeds Sophie O'Connor who took on the role on an interim basis, will also take up a non-executive director role within Lloyds Banking Group and Scottish Widows from 1 August 2022.

He is currently chair of Centrica as well as AXA UK but has stepped down from his role at AXA UK today (30 June).

Wheway brings with him more than 15 years' experience having chaired Aviva Insurance and served as a non-executive director of Aviva between 2007 and 2016.

He also spent seven years on the board of Santander UK, where he was the senior independent director until 30 September 2020.

Robin Budenberg, group chair for Lloyds Banking Group, said: "Scott will bring a depth and breadth of knowledge and experience of large-scale banking and insurance to his roles with the group."

"I look forward to welcoming him to the Group. I would also like to thank Sophie O'Connor for taking on the role of interim chair of Scottish Widows Group since Nick Prettejohn stepped down from the role in September last year."

