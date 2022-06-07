Simon Moore appointed as new LV= chair

Creedon will transition to a non-executive director role within the board.

Meanwhile, Moore officially replaces Alan Cook who decided to step down last year after failing to secure a buy-out deal with Bain Capital.

The failed deal subsequently led to a reshuffling at LV= with Creedon being brought in until a replacement could be announced.

New chair Moore has worked in the UK life insurance sector and asset management industry for over 30 years, and has held roles at a range of financial institutions, including Lloyds Banking Group, Chase Manhattan Bank, ABN AMRO, Barclays Bank and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

He joined PCF Group as chair in 2022 and will also be completing his term as chair of Cambridge and Counties Bank this year.

"I was attracted to the strength of the LV= brand and mutual ethos, and my focus will be on building a strong and thriving business for the benefit of our members, advisers and employees," Moore commented.

"As chair, I am determined that LV= will put its members at the heart of everything we do, as we drive the business forward."

Creedon explained that Moore's "extensive" commercial and technical knowledge of the life insurance sector and financial services, including his work as chair of the specialist Cambridge & Counties Bank put him as "the right candidate to lead LV= into the future."

"It has been a privilege to serve as interim chair since February and I very much look forward to working with Simon to ensure a smooth handover," he concluded.