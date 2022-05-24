Bupa UK launches youth internship programme

Bupa UK has partnered with national charity Career Ready to launch a four-week paid internship programme for sixth form students in a bid to help young people get into work.

Internships will take place in July and August 2022 and are available at Bupa's London, Manchester, Staines and Leeds offices, with roles available within a variety of departments, such as corporate affairs, digital marketing, HR and finance.

The programme follows on from a pilot last year, with Bupa now ready to welcome 40 new interns.

The partnership has previously enabled young people opportunities to develop employability skills through a mix of initiatives, including career insight sessions, the insurer stated.

Meanwhile, interns will have the opportunity to meet and network with colleagues, develop employability skills and contribute to team projects, as well as attend sessions on how to write CVs and improve their interview skills.

Bupa UK has also been hosting workplace open days for students aged 15-18 at its offices in Manchester and London.

Anna Russell, director of Bupa Foundation said: "Our interns will learn what it's like to work in a leading healthcare company in a caring, inclusive environment. As well as on the job learning, we're providing a programme to help them look after their own wellbeing and development."

Jen Hartley, director of fundraising & business development at Career Ready, explained that the three students who joined Bupa last year were "so excited and learnt so much about their future and the world of work."

"We're very proud that we've been working with the Bupa Foundation for so many years, helping hundreds of young people develop key employability skills through a range of different activities. We're really looking forward to hearing how the interns get on," she added.

