PG Mutual taps Andy Elkington as CEO

The appointment follows the decision made last November by current chief executive, Mike Perry, to retire this year.

Elkington brings over 30 years' experience of the financial services industry to the position, including work in sales, marketing, operations, and stakeholder management.

Commenting on his new role, Elkington said he was "absolutely delighted" to be joining PG Mutual and looked forward to working with the board and wider team.

"PG Mutual is an organisation with a real sense of purpose and a passion for serving its members, and I'm excited by the opportunities to build on the strong foundations to take the business forward,'' he added.

Simon Whale, PG Mutual's chair, said: "We are very pleased that Andy has chosen to join us. PG Mutual is in a strong position and has exciting opportunities to grow further and develop its services to members."

"Andy's wealth of experience and expertise in financial services and his commitment to mutuality will be invaluable to us. Under Andy's leadership I am confident that PG Mutual will continue to build on its extremely high standards of service and financial performance for the benefit of our members," he continued.

Whale expressed his thanks to Mike Perry, for his loyalty and leadership over the last decade. "He leaves the society in a stronger position now than it was when he joined the Society in September 2011. Everyone at PG Mutual wishes Mike a very happy and fulfilling retirement," he concluded.