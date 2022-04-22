AXA UK gains menopause friendly accreditation

AXA UK has become an accredited menopause friendly employer in recognition of its awareness and understanding of the effect menopause can have at work.
The provider was awarded the accreditation after a panel of experts assessed its practices, policies, and culture on behalf of organisation, Menopause Friendly. Prior to this, AXA UK had implemented several initiatives including the introduction of a new menopause policy and support guide for its employees. It also introduced guidance for managers on supporting colleagues as well as workshops and training sessions for all colleagues throughout its workforce. Tracy Garrad, chief executive...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.