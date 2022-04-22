Unum gender, ethnicity pay gaps down in 2021

The annual gender pay gap report shows the difference in the average hourly rate of pay between women and men in the organisation.

While the data showed an improvement, Unum noted that as a company, it still doesn't have enough women in higher-paid senior, technical, and sales roles.

The employee benefits provider also published its ethnicity pay gap, which revealed that the median pay gap fell by more than six percentage points in the past year to 17.3%.

Unum has also met its Treasury Women in Finance Charter targets of having at least 35% female representation within its executive committee and 40% within the wider senior leadership team.

Meeting its goal, the provider achieved 43% female representation on its executive committee and 40% female representation in its leadership team.

Jane Hulme, HR director explained that "we encourage our employees to feel comfortable sharing their diverse backgrounds."

"By understanding our demographics, we can remove any barriers or biases to ensure everyone has a fulfilling experience," she continued.

"Unum provides equal opportunities for employees of all backgrounds and gender identities to ensure we have an inclusive culture where everyone can bring their true self to work."