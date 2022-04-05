LV= claims pay outs exceed £119 million in 2021

Covid-related claims accounted for £12 million of total pay outs, including 724 life assurance claims, throughout the year.

Around 16% of all death claims related to Covid-19, with pay outs of £11.3 million in 2021, and Covid-related 209 income claims paid to over 900 individuals and their families.

Over £28 million was paid out for critical illness claims to 362 individuals and families, with cancer claims accounting for 58% of all claims, followed by heart attack (11%) and stroke (8%), with the highest payment of £449,982.

For cancer claims, almost six in 10 claims (32%) were made following a breast diagnosis, with 12% for bowel and 7% for prostate.

Claims involving children from new-born age to 18 years old accounted for pay outs of £223,250.

Life assurance claims (including terminal illness and Over 50's claims) reached almost £74 million. LV= stated that the main causes for these claims included cancer (39%), Covid-19 (16%) and heart-related conditions (15%).

Income protection claims for 1,000 individuals and families equalled £13.6 million last year, with musculoskeletal issues (20%), fractures (20%) and cancer (17%), representing nearly 58% of claims.

Pay outs for Personal Sick Pay protection, designed for self-employed and contract workers, totalled over £2.7 million, with payments made to 1,112 individuals.

For claims that were not paid, LV= said reasons included failing to disclose existing medical conditions, misrepresentation, and fraud, or not meeting the policy definitions.

The insurer also saw an increased demand for additional support through LV= Doctor Services which rose by 13% and provides access to six medical services via apps or phone.

Anna Rogers, head of underwriting and claims at LV= said: "In 2021, Covid continued to dominate our lives and was a key element in our claims experience across multiple products. We do expect to see these claims reduce as we continue to live with the virus and testing decreases."

"The LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor revealed that one in four didn't have protection insurance because they didn't know enough about it. We still have some way to go to build public trust and demonstrate just how important protection is," Rogers added.