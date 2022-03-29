RSA updates UK policies to support trans-inclusive workforce

The internal policy aims to address a range of gender identities within the workplace as well as help educate employees and leaders on how to better support trans colleagues.

With the UK Government Equalities Office estimating there nearly 500,000 trans-identified people living in the UK, RSA stated it wanted to "open up a dialogue on gender identity and ensure its own employees were looked after.

Under the new policy, RSA outlined that trans employees set the pace of their transition and access toilet facilities which reflect their gender identity.

The provider said it will also update its records to account for new names and pronouns and ensure that transition plans remain private for the individual with only the vital information to manage expectations held in discussion.

RSA said its policy was developed in collaboration with Jackson McGarry, a customer manager at RSA who recently transitioned while in his role.

McGarry explained that transitioning is a "life changing process that can lead to an incredible amount of stress and emotional ups and downs."

"I'm grateful that RSA and my team have been accommodating to my journey, offering flexible working so I can attend my medical appointments, and I feel supported coming to work every day. But my experience shouldn't be a privilege or something that is down to luck," he added.

Gemma Jackson, diversity and inclusion manager at RSA, commented: "We're constantly reviewing our recruitment processes and training and development programmes to be more inclusive, and our trans policy is our latest initiative to change workplace culture, stamp out discriminatory behaviour and instil tolerant practices."