Canada Life appoints Andy Watson as UK chairman

Watson (pictured) succeeds Derek Netherton who has decided to step down later this year after leading the provider for the past decade.

Watson qualified as an actuary in 1989 and has worked at various insurance firms such as Direct Line, Co-operative Financial Services, RBS, HSBC and as chief executive of Ageas UK, before retiring from the role to start a portfolio career.

Commenting on his new role, Watson said he was looking forward to taking over from Derek later this year and thanked him for his "excellent leadership".

Watson stated: "I have admired his stewardship of Canada Life Limited and its' board since joining the company as a non-executive director. We have even further ambition for Canada Life in the UK - it's a great organisation and a great time to be appointed as chair."

Lindsey Rix, chief executive of Canada Life UK, thanked Netherton for his direction as "he steered the business through an ever-changing economic and regulatory landscape over the past decade while overseeing the company grow from strength to strength."

"I am delighted to welcome Andy as incoming chairman, having joined the board 18 months ago. Andy brings a wealth of experience with a strong customer focus and wide market experience, and I look forward to working with the board and UK executive to deliver our strategic priorities and purpose," she commented.