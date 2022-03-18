Zurich appoints John Keppel as first chief sustainability officer

Anita Fernqvist to become new COO

Zurich appoints John Keppel as first chief sustainability officer

Zurich has announced changes to its executive team which will see chief operating officer (COO) John Keppel take on a new role as the provider's first UK chief sustainability officer, with effect 1 July.

Keppel, who has been COO at Zurich for the past five years, has spent more than two decades of his career in management consultancy.

In his new role, Keppel will continue to hold responsibilities for UK Engineering and the Customer Office.

Commenting on his new role, Keppel said he was excited to lead Zurich's journey to becoming "one of the most responsible and impactful companies in the world."

"We've made strong progress over the last few years but there is so much more to be done. Creating this new role demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, and I am so proud to be the one to take the lead and demonstrate this commitment in practice," he added.

Meanwhile, Anita Fernqvist, who is currently chief data officer, will succeed Keppel as COO and subsequently join the UK executive team.

She will be responsible for leading digital, data, operations and IT strategy and technological advancements.

Fernqvist joined the provider from IBM 17 years ago and has worked across operations and technology roles including head of business change and IT, head of COO Office, head of central operations and most recently chief data officer.

Incoming COO Fernqvist, stated: "This role will allow me to enjoy the best of both worlds. I very much look forward to the next stage of the journey in which we seek to build on the great momentum already in place."

