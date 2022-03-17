Financial stability ranked top priority for Brits: Canada Life

Research carried out by the provider in February 2022 from a sample of 1,001 UK adults, found that nearly nine in 10 respondents were currently working towards a goal or aspiration concerning their financial stability.

Behind this were goals to become a homeowner (40%) and finding success at work (37%).

In addition, three-quarters of the respondents said they felt confident in being able to achieve their objectives, however one in ten felt this would be purely down to luck.

Just over half (52%) said financial barriers forced them to keep their plans on hold, with 28% of respondents stating they had done this due to having a less disposable income.

This was followed by having low motivation (23%) and not wanting to take risks during financially uncertain times,with rising inflation (19%).

Despite some respondents postponing goals, over half (51%) claimed to be more motivated by having the challenge.

Over two-fifths (41%) said they felt organised enough to chase a dream. For others, emotional barriers such as anxiety or worry affected 29% when tackling a new challenge.

Lara Bealing, marketing director at Canada Life, said: "Many of us believe we have the power to achieve our own goals, however it's only human nature to sometimes feel overwhelmed by the challenge."

"Achieving our ambitions rarely, if ever happens over-night, but don't be downhearted as making regular small steps towards a goal really can grow into huge strides," she added.

Canada Life has also teamed up with former professional Rugby Union player, Matt Dawson, to highlight the importance of achieving financial stability.

Commented on the results of the research, Dawson noted that the vast majority are working towards achieving a goal or aspiration, whether it's to do with our personal, financial, or professional lives.

"It's encouraging to see in Canada Life's research that many of us believe we have the power to achieve our own goals, however it's only human nature to sometimes feel overwhelmed by the challenge."

He suggested that a "great" first step is to seek the help of a financial adviser who can "create the right path to financial freedom, whatever life throws at us."